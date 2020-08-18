SLO County Supervisors Meeting 8.18.2020

San Luis Obispo county supervisors meet today in another virtual meeting, but there are some hot topics on the agenda, cannabis and the Paso Robles groundwater basin.

Superivsor Peschong says he would like to hear more north county people speak up about the recent protests over black lives matter, and the arrest of 20-year-old activist Tianna Arata, who has been charged with leading the demonstrators onto the freeway, after telling the San Luis Obispo police chief that would not happen, and related crimes.

Supervisor John Peschong of Templeton represents the north end of San Luis Obispo county.

Although today’s meeting is a virtual meeting, you can watch it live on the county website.