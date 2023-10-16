PG&E Donates Funds to Food Bank of SLO 10.16.2023

The PG&E foundation announced it will be providing nearly 775 thousand dollars to local food banks and programs intended to help individuals and families struggling with food insecurity.

For the central coast, PG&E will be donating 29 thousand dollars to Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo county. The California Association of Food Banks says that while California produces nearly half of the nation’s fruits and vegetables, on average about 8 million people don’t know where their next meal will come from. And even with the pandemic behind us, food banks continue to respond to an ongoing hunger crisis.

PG&E also says it will be supporting next year’s California Association of Food Banks “Food Access” conference in mid-May.