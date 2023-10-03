Paso Robles City Council Meeting Tonight 10.03.2023

The Paso Robles city council’s regular meeting will be tonight at 6:30.

The city council will vote to approve its resolution to appoint Sharon Roden to the district 1 council seat, whom the council selected in its interview special meeting last week. Sharon will be sworn in at the start of the meeting, and will begin working with the council immediately for the rest of the meeting.

The council will also select a mayor pro tem and update the city councilmember liaison appointments.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.