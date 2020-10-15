Paso Robles Fire 10.15.2020

Paso Robles fire department contained a house fire this morning. The fire was reportedly started by an oven.

The fire broke out shortly after 6 this morning in a home located at 417 Beverly avenue in Paso Robles.

The fire was contained within the structure.

One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation by medics at the scene. He declined transport to the hospital.

So far, no estimate on the extent of the damage.