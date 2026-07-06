Phase 2 of Creston Road Improvement Project To Begin Next Week 07.06.2026





The second phase of the Creston road improvement project is set to begin July 13th.

Phase 2 will go from Orchard drive to Niblick road, continuing from the work completed in phase 1. The overall project will upgrade utilities, add new sidewalks, improve ADA access, and construct a roundabout at Rolling Hills road. During this time, Rolling Hills will close to through traffic because of underground utility work. Other traffic closures and lane modifications will begin in late July. Work will be done Monday to Friday 7 am to 3 pm.

The city says they will begin the project with two concurring phases to reduce construction impacts, and work to avoid lane closures to minimize disruption during school commute hours. For project updates and construction information, residents are encouraged to visit the city of paso robles website.