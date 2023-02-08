Paso Robles High School 02.08.2023

Although there is not police report or press release from Paso Robles school district, social media is buzzing with a report of a drug bust in the parking lot of Paso Robles high school.

Details are sketchy.

Like rumors of numerous fights on campus, the school district is not reporting crimes and disturbances on the high school campus.

Nor is it giving any public response to horrific test scores by Paso Robles students.

For instance, we learn through other sources that in the senior graduating class, only 25% of students tested proficient in math for their grade level. And only 30% tested proficient in reading comprehension.

The vast majority will get a diploma regardless.