Paso Robles Reaches Settlement Agreement w/Claim by Former Manager Ty Lewis 1.28.2025

Statement Regarding City Manager

The city of Paso Robles has reached a settlement agreement with Paso Robles city manager and former police chief, Ty Lewis.

Lewis filed a 2 million dollar claim against the city earlier this year, alleging a hostile working environment perpetrated primarily by councilman Chris Bausch.

His claim was denied in September, and he returned to work in November after being cleared from his medical leave. Later, former Paso Robles city council candidate Linda George filed a claim against the city, calling for Lewis’s termination, alleging he was involved in a “cabal” that interfered with her election campaign.

The city has met in closed session several times to discuss cases of anticipated or ongoing litigation, providing information after discussion. At the end of this closed session, the city announced that Ty Lewis’s last day working as city manager was Sunday, January 26th.

Assistant city manager Chris Huot will assume the role as acting city manager.