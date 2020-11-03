Paso Robles School District 11.03.2020

Today, some kindergartners return to class in the Paso Robles school district.

Last night, Paso schools sending out an email to parents and guardians advising them of plans for kindergartners to return to class today.

The hybrid learning is for transitional kindergarten and regular kindergarten students.

The letter includes the following instructions.

Wear a mask

Wash hands frequently

Do not go to school if your ill

If you have been exposed to Covid-19, quarantine, and contact public health.

And concludes with that profound adage.

We’re all in this together.