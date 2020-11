San Luis Obispo county adds another 44 Covid cases over Halloween weekend.

Although yesterday, no new cases were reported.

The most recent death was added yesterday. The person was in their 90’s and had underlying medical conditions.

That brings the death count in San Luis Obispo county to 33 since March. That’s about one fatality per week of people who had contracted Covid-19.

The average age of those who died remains over 85. Almost all of the fatalities suffered underlying medical conditions.