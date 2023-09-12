Paso School Board Meeting Tomorrow 9.12.2023

The Paso Robles school board will be meeting tonight following their closed session at 5 pm.

The board will discuss a draft application for a district advisory committee. A district advisory committee was discussed on the August 22nd meeting instead of a 7-11 committee to focus specifically on the school closure process.

Staff recommends the committee to be around 20 to 25 members, and its makeup should represent a cross-section of community members.

Staff is recommending the school board make the application available to the public starting tomorrow until the 21st. An information presentation regarding trenching for the 36th street project will also be at the meeting.