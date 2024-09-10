Paso School Board Reviewing CA Assessment of Student Performance 9.10.2024

09-10-24 Agenda English

The next Paso Robles school board meeting is tonight at 6 pm.

An information item being presented to the board is the performance review of Paso Robles joint unified school district students for 2023 – 24. This review uses the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP), established in the education code.

According to the report:

35.5% of students did not meet standards in english language arts, while 42% met grade-level standards.

44% did not meet standards for mathematics, while 27.2% nearly met standards.

21% did not meet standards for science, and 32% met standards.

This is purely an information item, with no action necessary from the board. You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or watch online.