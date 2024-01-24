Pro-Palestine Protest at Cal Poly, 8 Arrested 01.24.2024

A pro-Palestine protest in Cal Poly resulted in the arrest of eight of its protestors yesterday afternoon.

Around 30 to 40 pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside of the career fair at Cal Poly, according to Matt Lazier of Cal Poly communications and media relations. A small group of the protestors attempted to use wooden shields and barricades to smash through the doors of the recreation center to enter the Cal Poly career fair.

The Cal Poly police department requested assistance from the San Luis Obispo police department, and eight arrests were made. Cal Poly officials say that a majority of the people arrested were not students from Cal Poly. While there were some injuries, none were serious.

The San Luis Obispo police department also released a statement on a video showing an officer protecting himself when a protestor attempted to take one of his weapons, striking the protestor with his hand. The SLO police department says neither the suspect nor the officer were seriously injured.