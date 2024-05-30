Paso School District Approves New Names For Previous Middle Schools 5.30.2024

Press Release – Renaming of the two recently restructured schools – 5.28.2024

The Paso Robles school board approved the renaming of the two middle schools, in preparation for the restructuring next school year.

Flamson middle school will become a joint junior high school, and Lewis middle school will house Georgia Brown and the dual immersion program.

Following this restructuring, Daniel Lewis middle school will now be Georgia Brown dual immersion school, and George Flamson middle school will now be Lewis Flamson junior high school.