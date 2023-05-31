Paso School Shooting Threat 05.31.2023

2023 PRHS Threat

At Paso Robles high school yesterday, police arrest a student for leaving a threatening message in the boys bathroom.

The message was written on the inside of a stall in the bathroom in black marker.

A school safety staffer discovered the message, which he considered to be hate speech. It made reference to a school shooting that would occur today.

The police department says it takes all threats of this nature very seriously.

18-year-old Levi Harrington was taken into custody without incident. He was later booked into the county jail.

Through their investigation, and a search of the suspect’s residence, officers determined there is no imminent or ongoing threat to the school, students or faculty.

The Paso Robles police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police, or if you’d like to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.