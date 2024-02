PG&E announced they will be holding a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 6th.

The meeting will go from 5:30 to 7 pm, focusing on Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz counties.

Attendees will learn about projects happening in the area, resources to help save on electricity bills, and safety tips.

They will also be given the opportunity to ask questions to PG&E’s leadership team, including the regional vice president, Teresa Alvarado.