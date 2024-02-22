SLO Man Pleads Guilty to 2 Counts of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter 02.22.2024

District attorney Dan Dow announced yesterday that 25-year-old Daniel Angel Saliganpatricio has pleaded guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter.

Saliganpatricio is a resident of San Luis Obispo, and this incident occurred in the late afternoon on November 21, 2022. The DA’s office says Saliganpatricio was driving his vehicle at high speeds on Sacramento drive in San Luis Obispo, failing to make a sharp turn and colliding with two pedestrians. Matthew Chachere and Jennifer Besser, along with their dog, Buddy, were all killed.

Saliganpatricio pleaded guilty without any agreement on sentencing. The judge of this case can impose a sentence that ranges from probation to a maximum of seven years and four months in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9th.