PG&E will be hosting a virtual town hall webinar on Tuesday, August 8th from 5:30 to 7 in the evening.

The town hall invites multiple counties across South Bay and the Central Coast, including San Luis Obispo county.

PG&E will share wildfire preparedness and safety resources, and is a chance to share feedback with the local PG&E team.

More information can be found on PG&E’s website.