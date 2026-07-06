Trial For Templeton Man Accused of Child Molestation to Begin in August – 07.06.2026

A trial is set to begin in August for a Templeton man accused of raping one child, and molesting two other teenagers.

According to court records, Jesus Rosales Morales, owner of Golden State Tree Service, committed lewd acts on three different young girls from 2017 onwards. One was Morales’ niece, who said Morales kissed her when she was 14 in 2017. Morales’ niece from another family member said he committed lewd acts while kissing her back in 2021, and that she was 14 to 15 years old at the time. A third victim then spoke up after her mother described to her the allegations against her uncle.

Morales faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted. His trial is scheduled for August 13th.