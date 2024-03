Pile Burning 3.1.24

Cal Fire released a statement of a pile burn taking place in San Luis Obispo county this week.

A burning will take place near Reservoir Canyon road and highway 101. Cal Fire will be burning 50 piles of dead and down vegetation, expecting to begin at 9:30 am, and conclude by 4 pm.

Smoke may be visible in the area.

If conditions for the burn are not suitable, the burn will be rescheduled.