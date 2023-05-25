Pioneer Valley Locked Down 05.25.2023

Pioneer Valley high school was locked down for a short time yesterday morning, after a report of a fire arm on campus.

The school locked down just before 11 yesterday morning after Santa Maria police received a report of a gun in a vacant vehicle in a parking lot on campus.

Police found the weapon and the lockdown was lifted. One person was in custody.

In february, Paso Robles police arrested a teenager who had a hand gun and a large amount of pot at Paso Robles high school. The 17-year-old was arrested for weapon and drug charges on February 3rd.

The school district is currently looking for a new principal for the high school. Efforts to hire a Paso Robles high principal have proved challenging. After the district revealed tragic academic test scores and gang activity on the campus, principal Anthony Overton was promoted.