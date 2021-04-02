Pismo Beach One of Best Small Towns in CA 4.02.2021

Earlier this week, Country Living Magazine, named Paso Robles, one of the ten best small towns in the US.

The only other town on the west coast so honored was Joseph, Oregon, which is in far eastern Oregon, where the rocky mountains extend into the state of Oregon.

Now, we learn Pismo Beach is named one of the best small towns in California by Travel and Leisure Magazine.

It’s listed as one of the state’s best small towns and cities with under 15,000 residents.

Other cities on the list include Solvang, and Carmel By the Sea, Ojai, Avalon, St. Helena, Calistoga, Sonoma and Tahoe City.