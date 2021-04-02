San Luis Obispo County Recovery 4.02.2021

San Luis Obispo county calls it a road to recovery. How to spend federal money to help the county return to full employment. During the pandemic and government imposed shutdown, unemployment in the county rose from 3% to 13%. Now the county is getting about $81 million dollars to stimulate the local economy.

The county yesterday launching a Road To Recovery program to help local business using funds from the American Rescue Plan. Beginning April 6th, small businesses will be able to apply for $50 thousand dollar grants.

Mike brown says we’re witnessing a profound expansion and over reach by government because of the pandemic.