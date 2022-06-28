Stabbings in San Luis 06.28.2022

San Luis Obispo police are investigating two separate stabbing incidents which occurred on June 19th in downtown San Luis.

Just before closing time, a man was stabbed several times in the upper torso in the library bar on Higuera street. That was at 1:51 in the morning.

The second stabbing occurred just before five am. Police are trying to determine if there is any connection or if they were coincidental.

From the SLO PD website:

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interested in this case. If anyone has information about the subjects in the attached photographs, are encourage to contact SLOPD Detective Bureau Sergeant Schafer at 805-594-8056 or or report anonymous information to Crime Stopper at (805) 549-STOP.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is being released at this time.