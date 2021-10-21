Pot Protest in SLO 10.21.2021

About 50 employees at a San Luis Obispo pot shop protested Tuesday over the closure of the Natural Healing Center in San Luis.

The cannabis store was opened by Helios Dayspring, who has since admitted that he bribed public officials.

He has admitted paying former supervisor Adam Hill $32 thousand dollars in cash for votes on the board of supervisors. He admits he tried to bribe Grover Beach mayor John Shoals, but Shoals refused $100 thousand dollars in cash.

He has not yet implicated other public officials. The FBI investigation into the cannabis bribery case continues.