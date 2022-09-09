School Board Elections 09.09.2022

The November general election is only two months away.

It’s remarkable for the number of people running for north county school boards.

Nine people running for the Atascadero school district.

Ten candidates for the Paso Robles school district.

Six candidates running for Templeton school board.

The candidates range from attorneys to school superintendents, engineers to real estate brokers. People who are concerned about local public education following the pandemic and closure of schools.

The local school board races are one election issue where your vote may really have an impact.