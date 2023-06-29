Power Outage in SLO County Yesterday 06.29.2023

Yesterday morning, over seven thousand PG&E customers in the north county were without power for several hours, impacting customers mainly west of highway 101 between Templeton and Santa Margarita.

The power outage was tripped by an enhanced powerline safety setting (EPSS for short). EPSS technology de-energizes a power line in one tenth of a second from making contact with a foreign object. This measure is in place to keep customers safe in the face of growing wildfire risk.

Power was partially restored at around noon, and fully restored at five in the evening. The cause of the trip remains unknown.