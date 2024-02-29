PR Planning Commission Approves Development Plan at 800 11th Street 02.29.2024

The Paso Robles planning commission approved a development plan proposal from Gabriel Architects.

The plan is for the redevelopment of the site at 800 11th street, adjacent to the downtown city park. The building was previously occupied by Berkshire Hathaway real estate company.

The plan calls for the demolishment of this section of the building to construct a three-story building, with commercial tenant spaces on its ground floor, and 12 hotel suites on the second and third floor. The plan would also call for a 370-square-foot outdoor patio expansion for the Taste! Restaurant connected to the building.

The planning commission unanimously approved the development plan, though raised concerns about its parking spaces, and the building’s color.