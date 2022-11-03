Prescribed Burn in Cayucos 11.03.2022

A controlled burn planned today near Cayucos. Four acres of grassland will be ignited in a prescribed burn at Estero Bluffs state park in Cayucos.

State Parks is working with the air pollution control district and Cal Fire to conduct today’s burn.

Ignitions may begin as early as seven this morning and are expected to end around 1:00 p.m.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation says the goal of this prescribed burn is to maintain grassland through weed control and to maintain fire as an ecosystem function.