SLO County Cattlemen’s Association 2.21.2020

The San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association holding its annual meeting Thursday afternoon at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Stornetta helped coordinate the Event. He’s the identical twin of Paso Robles Fire Chief Jonathon Stornetta.

Among the speakers yesterday, Congressional Candidate Andy Caldwell. Caldwell says the Cattlmen’s Association have long been part of his Coalition of Labor Agriculture and Business (COLAB). Also on hand at the Cattlemen’s meeting yesterday, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold and members of the Arnold family.