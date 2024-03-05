Presidential Primary Election Day Today 03.05.2024

Today is election day for the 2024 presidential primary election.

Polling places will be open from 7 am to 8 pm tonight. Vote by mail ballots are also due today, and can be returned by the voter personally to any official ballot drop box, polling place, or vote center in the state by 8 pm.

Both the north county elections office in Atascadero and the San Luis Obispo elections office are open from 7 am to 8 pm to assist voters.

For district 5 of San Luis Obispo county, Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno and Atascadero councilmember Susan Funk are on the ballot. Incumbents for district 1 and 3, supervisors John Peschong and Dawn Ortiz-Legg, are running uncontested.

More information and voter frequently asked questions can also be found on the county clerk recorder’s website, including polling locations if you are uncertain.

Tonight at 8, county elections officials will begin reporting election results.