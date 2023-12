The Paso Robles housing authority, established in 1942, is currently accepting applications to serve on its board of commissioners.

The PRHA board is responsible for policy and fiscal management, and to ensure the needs of their tenants are addressed. Meetings are the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 5 in the evening, 901 30th street in Paso Robles.

Appointments will be for four-year terms. Applications can be found on the city of Paso Robles website.