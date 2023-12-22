Ryan Wright Accused of Defrauding Investors After Bribery Charge 12.22.2023

A grand jury investigation has named 37-year-old Ryan Wright in an indictment on Wednesday afternoon.

Wright has already been indicted and arrested on charges for bribing former San Luis Obispo county supervisor Adam Hill, allegedly paying nearly 100 thousand dollars in bribes and gifts to Hill. The indictment adds 14 counts of wire fraud, three counts of attempted bank fraud, and one count of access device fraud. The indictment alleges that Wright solicited investor funds after proposing the development of luxury homes in Dripping Springs, Texas. A release by the US attorney’s office says that Wright solicited these funds while under investigation for the corruption scheme with Hill, and used these funds to pay for criminal defense attorneys related to this investigation, and for personal expenses. The indictment also says that Wright fraudulently used a business associate’s credit rating to obtain credit cards, spending about $450,000 on “Las Vegas hotel rooms, sporting events, plastic surgery, and payments to criminal defense attorneys” (in connection with the corruption investigation).

Currently Wright is in custody after his arrest in late October, and May 14th is his scheduled trial date for his bribery case. No date has been scheduled for this new indictment.