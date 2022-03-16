Paso Robles City Council Meeting 03.16.2022

Paso Robles city council talked for a couple hours about the paid parking program in downtown.

Mayor Steve Martin shared his historic perspective on all the studies about parking, before they set up the kiosks. He says that action occurred after the third study on the parking issues in downtown.

The public also weighed in on the parking program. Kathy Smith says she’s not a fan of paid parking for locals. She says it discourages her from shopping downtown, and forces her to make her trips quick ones.

Norma Moye is with Main Street in Paso Robles. She says she’s fought before against parking meters in the city.

Although the city council delayed making a decision on possibly increasing the paid parking downtown, they did make a decision about another element in the parking plan, the senior parking permit.

Later, councilman Steve Gregory made the motion to approve the sale of 500 senior parking permits for $30.

So the Paso Robles city council approved selling 500 parking permits at $30 each. But they tabled the other elements of the parking program. That may come up again at the next meeting.