SLO City Promotes Asst City Manager to Serve as Interim City Manager 03.21.2024

The San Luis Obispo city council appointed assistant city manager Whitney McDonald to serve as the city’s interim city manager, beginning April 26th.

This comes after the previous city manager, Derek Johnson, announced his intent to resign his post to become Chief Executive Officer in Marin county.

McDonald held the city manager position in Arroyo Grande prior to joining San Luis Obispo in August, 2023.

The San Luis Obispo city council also appointed Mayor Erica Steward and councilwoman Michelle Shoresman to an Ad HOC committee, tasked with searching for the next city manager.