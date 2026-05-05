Protecting What Matters 05.05.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Megan Barth, Executive Editor, California Globe. A big win for Central Coast property owners against the California Coastal Commission. More waste, fraud and abuse as California burdens citizens with more taxes and bad policy. The dark cloud of socialism descends on Los Angeles.

*Loreli Cappel, Atascadero Economic Development Manager. Atascadero’s impressive development “renaissance”. How fiscal conservatism, lean government and balance lead to success. Past accomplishments, exciting new projects and economic development to watch for in Atascadero.