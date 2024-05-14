Protecting What Matters 05.14.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Henry Rodger, Chief National Correspondent, Daily Caller. Speaking about the latest political news from Washington DC & around the nation. Latest house and senate oversight efforts. Efforts to end “Lawfare” against Donald Trump.

*Jennifer Grinager, Member of the Templeton School Board. Speaking about Templeton’s efforts to curb cell phone use in schools. Stopping affirmative care and gender confusion in our schools. Dispelling the myths about Mom’s For Liberty.