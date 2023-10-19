Supervisors Release Statements on Attacks on Israel 10.19.2023

During Tuesday’s meeting of the county board of supervisors, a motion made by supervisor John Peschong was rejected, which would draft a resolution supporting Israel for its next regular meeting.

The board unanimously approved a separate motion to create their own statements about the recent events in the middle east, which were released yesterday afternoon. Each of the supervisors condemn the attacks made against Israel by hamas.

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s statement is the only one that does not explicitly stand with or support Israel, saying: “It is essential to recognize the multifaceted nature of the problem and strive for a peaceful resolution that acknowledges the rights and concerns of all parties involved.”

The statements for all of the supervisors can be found online at: slocounty.ca.gov.