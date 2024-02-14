Public Works Dept Seeking Info on Illegal Hazardous Waste Dump 02.14.2024

The county public works department is seeking information from the public concerning several drums that were dumped illegally on the side of Monterey road near Paso Robles.

Five steel drums were discovered on December 18, 2023 by road maintenance workers at a roadside turnout. The precise time of the illicit dumping is unknown. County hazardous materials personnel responded to the scene, determining that no liquid waste spillage or leaking occurred.

Testing indicates that at least four of the drums were filled with benzene, a toxic, highly flammable substance that is used in a variety of industrial manufacturing processes.

The county is requesting assistance from anyone who may recognize these drums, or have witnessed suspicious activity from a potential originating source.