Recall Effort For Bruce Gibson Terminated 11.16.2023

The county clerk recorder’s office announced yesterday that the effort to recall district 2 supervisor Bruce Gibson was terminated.

A release by the clerk-recorder’s office said this was the result of the petitioner missing a deadline per California elections code. The release says that proponents filing for the recall must provide two blank copies of the petition to be circulated along with proof of publication of intent “at least once in a newspaper of general circulation” within ten days of Bruce Gibson’s answer.

The deadline for this step was Monday, November 13th, and the clerk recorder’s office said the petitioner did not attempt to file them until Wednesday, November 15th.

By law, a recall process may be initiated again, but must be done from the start.