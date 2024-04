Several roads in the north county are closed due to the storms this past weekend.

Hard closures are in place at San Marcos and Wellsona at the water crossings. San Marcos road at the 101 is closed to through traffic, allowing residents only.

Rocky Canyon at the intersection of Halcon road in Atascadero is closed at the water crossing.

Halcon road was recently reopened on Wednesday after being repaired from the previous storm’s damage.