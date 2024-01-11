RV Fire in Templeton 01.11.2024

Golden Meadow RV Fire Press Release.011024

The Templeton Fire and emergency services provided a release for a recreational vehicle fire that erupted yesterday morning.

The fire was located at around 818 Golden Meadow Drive, in Templeton. One RV was fully engulfed in flames, which began to spread to additional RV’s and mobile homes.

The fire was under control within about fifteen minutes of arrival, though the RV was determined to be a ‘total loss.’

Templeton fire says the cause of the fire was a portable electrical heater. No injuries were reported.