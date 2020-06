Santa Maria police department is searching for a missing woman whose car was found abandoned near a park in that city.

23-year-old Juana Lopez Bautista was last seen around 8 Sunday morning. She went to a laundry in Santa Maria around 11 Sunday morning. Then went to a local Santa Maria grocery store. Her Kia SUV was found abandoned near Jim May Park on Stanford drive. She has not been seen since.

Juana Lopez Bautista is considered to be “missing at risk.”