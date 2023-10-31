Section of South River Rd in Paso Closed Next Week 10.31.2023

The city of Paso Robles announced that a section of South River road, from Navajo avenue towards Creston road and the 13th street bridge, will be closed on Tuesday, November 7th from 9 am to 3 pm.

The city says that the closure has been planned to minimize disruptions during peak traffic hours. The closure will allow crews to undertake crucial storm preparation activities for the upcoming wet season.

The city says that traffic controls will be actively enforced, and while it may cause some inconvenience, it is essential to ensure the safety and resilience of the citys’ infrastructure.