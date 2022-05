Sensorio is preparing for an anniversary celebration on Memorial Day.

The Field of Light at Sensorio opened back in May of 2019. It has 58,000 fiber-optic stemmed lights covering 16 acres off highway 46 east.

Admission ranges from $41 dollars and up. Kids are $20-26 dollars.

On Memorial Day, active or former military service members and their families will be given a 50% discount on tickets sold on Memorial Day.

Valid military identification must be provided.