Shooting at AG Senior Apartment Complex 02.01.2024

Police responded to reports of gunshots yesterday afternoon at an apartment complex in Arroyo Grande.

3 to 5 gunshots were heard being fired in the manager’s office area at the Cortina d’Arroyo Grande Senior Apartments on Courtland street.

When officers arrived, they found one of the tenants deceased from a gunshot wound. Officers say the suspect, identified as a resident in the complex, barricaded himself inside of his room. Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but after three hours, they lost contact. With a robotic device, they entered his apartment, but found he was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No further details have been released from the Arroyo Grande police department at this time.