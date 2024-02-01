Sound Off – Thu 02/01/2024 – Eric Gorham

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest:

*Eric Gorham will be in to talk about several subjects including Darcia Stebbens winning and the court determining Cano overcharged, the issue with the protest arrests at Cal Poly over alleged genocide and about the issues in Paso with arguments over the airport contract.