Shots Fired in Paso Robles North of 31st Street 03.12.2024

PR 03-11-2024.pdf

The Paso Robles police department responded to several 911 calls early yesterday morning that reported the sound of gunshots being heard north of 31st street.

The incident took place at around 12:42 am. A release by the police department says that officers found 2 spent shell casings in the roadway, but no victims or bullet strikes were located.

A witness claimed to have seen a muzzle flash from the open window of a white sedan traveling northbound on Railroad street around the time of the incident.

The police department is requesting anyone with information to contact them.