Sit-Out in CA Schools 10.15.2021

A Sit-Out being promoted by parents and teachers in California who oppose a vaccine mandate for students and teachers.

On October first, California became the first state to announce a covid vaccination mandate for schools.

Besides students, teachers and staff who oppose the vaccine mandate are asked to participate.

The vice-chair of Moms For Liberty San Luis Obispo County says, the Sit-Out is to show support for the right to choose. Many parents and school staff will not be sending their kids to school. Staff will not be going to work.

Paso Robles joint unified school superintendent Curt Dubost says, “The Sit-Out is unlikely to change anything.”