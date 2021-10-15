Time Capsule 10.15.2021

A time capsule dating back 67 years was removed from the brick exterior of the Paso Robles Boys School and opened by correctional officials yesterday on Airport road.

About 25 people assembled for the opening at the boys school, including the former director, Dave Bacigalupo and the director of the California juvenile corrections system.

It took about 20 minutes to cut the time capsule out of the building.

The copper container was sealed, so then they had to cut it open.

What was in it? Old news papers, the Paso Robles Press, and the old Telegram-Tribune. Historic pictures of the boy’s school including one shot in 1947 when the first boys arrived from a correctional facility in Whittier. There were dozens of business cards from state officials, including a signature from California governor Goodwin Knight, who served from 1953 to 1959. Knight was the Lt. Governor who took over as governor when Earl Warren was appointed to the US supreme court. After Knight stepped down in 1959, Pat Brown succeeded him.

The time capsule also included several local business cards, including one from Stevens Studio. The photographer operated a studio at the Paso Robles Inn until he opened Camera Corner in Paso Robles. His son, Stanley Stevens, helped organize last weekend’s 70th reunion for the class of 1951.

Opening the time capsule closed the chapter on the old boys school. Soon the property will become a business park. The 100 acre site may become the home of a large Amazon distribution center. A big step from the 50’s, to the new millennium.