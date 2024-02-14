SLO Clerk Recorder’s Office Open in Atascadero For Primary Election 02.14.2024

For the current presidential primary election period, the county clerk recorder’s office has opened a north county branch at 6565 Capistrano avenue in Atascadero.

This office will be open until election day on March 5th, and is open for only election related services. The office serves as one of the many drop box locations for vote-by-mail ballots here in the north county. The others are in the Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Santa Margarita libraries, as well as the San Miguel community services district building.

The north county office in Atascadero has staff on hand that is ready to assist voters with any questions they may have, and the county clerk recorder’s online resources are also available on the county’s website with information about this current election, as well as the upcoming general election.

The last day to register to vote for the March 5th primary is February 20th , the 19th is the official deadline, but it falls on a federal holiday.